Statement from Rooney on Savran

Jun 12, 2023 at 09:21 PM

Statement by Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Stan Savran:

Today is a sad day in the City of Pittsburgh as we lost a legendary person, media icon, and close friend with the passing of Stan Savran. He was a gentleman in every way possible, and he did so much for our city and Western Pa. with his honest candor and knowledge of all sports, both locally and nationally. Stan was involved for many years working on our Steelers Radio Network as well as doing several Steelers' interviews and shows, while also being a valuable contributor to our Hall of Honor committee.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family during this difficult time. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed, but always remembered.

