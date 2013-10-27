Sanders is Digest Player of Week

**
**
EMMANUEL SANDERS
Wide Receiver
There was no clear-cut choice here, simply because there were warts on every individual performance. But Emmanuel Sanders caught seven passes for 88 yards, plus a touchdown, and he also made a pretty play to get himself into the end zone on a successful two-point conversion.
Sanders is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were Brett Keisel, who had five tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery; Lawrence Timmons, who had eight tackles and a forced fumble; Troy Polamalu, who had three tackles and an interception; and Le'Veon Bell, who had 51 yards from scrimmage and scored the other Steelers' touchdown.