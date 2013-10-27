Sanders is Digest Player of Week

Oct 27, 2013 at 12:49 PM
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

EMMANUEL SANDERS
Wide Receiver

There was no clear-cut choice here, simply because there were warts on every individual performance. But Emmanuel Sanders caught seven passes for 88 yards, plus a touchdown, and he also made a pretty play to get himself into the end zone on a successful two-point conversion.

Sanders is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Brett Keisel, who had five tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery; Lawrence Timmons, who had eight tackles and a forced fumble; Troy Polamalu, who had three tackles and an interception; and Le'Veon Bell, who had 51 yards from scrimmage and scored the other Steelers' touchdown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

