Roster Recap: OTAs ready to start

Cornerback James Pierre signed to one-year contract: Pierre was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida Atlantic. He has played in 50 career games, with six starts in three seasons. He has 58 career tackles, including 51 solo stops, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He also has 28 special teams tackles. Pierre played in 17 games in 2022, starting two of them. He finished the year with 20 tackles, including 16 solo stops, has four passes defensed and an interception against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. In 2021, Pierre played in 17 games with four starts. He recorded 37 tackles, 34 of them solo stops, and have one interception. He made the initial 53-man roster his rookie season and played in all 16 games, finishing with 10 tackles including special teams and seven solo stops. He also had two tackles in the AFC Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft: Porter played at Penn State where he started 10 games at corner in 2022, finishing the year with 27 tackles, 21 of them solo stops, 11 passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He was named the Defensive Player of the Game by the team's coaching staff for his performance against Purdue (9/1) when he had a career-high six passes defensed and his first career fumble recovery. He also recorded a team-high eight tackles, all of them solo stops. Porter is the son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr., the Steelers third-round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft and is from the Pittsburgh area, having attended North Allegheny High School.

Fullback Monte Pottebaum signed as an undrafted rookie free agent: Pottebaum played in 45 games in four seasons at Iowa, starting 13. He had 20 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also added 10 receptions for 85 yards. Pottebaum started out as a linebacker at Iowa but switched to fullback in 2019. He won the Coaches Appreciation Award for special teams in 2022 and the Team Hustle Award on offense in 2021 and 2022. Pottebaum grew up cheering for the Steelers.

Kicker B.T. Potter signed as an undrafted rookie free agent: Pottter finished his Clemson career as one of the most successful kickers in Clemson and ACC history. He finished his career hitting 73 of 97 field goals and 234 of 235 PATs. He holds the Clemson record for career field goals (73), PATs (234), points by a placekicker (453), consecutive PATs made (the first 122 and last 112 of his career), yards on field goals (2,716), field goals of 40-plus yards (34) and field goals of 50-plus yards (nine). He became the first player in ACC history to have at least 100 points in four different seasons. Potter scored in every game since earning the starting placekicking job in 2019.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts signed to two-year contract: Roberts, who is entering his eighth season, spent the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins after spending the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots. He was a defensive captain for both teams, voted to that honor four straight years. Roberts started all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2022 and led the team in tackles with 104, which included 65 solo tackles. He had four and a half sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and six quarterback hits. In 2021 he started 15 of 17 games, recording 83 tackles, a sack and an interception and two forced fumbles. Roberts has played in 107 career games, starting 76, and has recorded 37 tackles for a loss, 23 quarterback hits, 11 sacks, 10 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. He has 449 career tackles, 257 of them solo stops. Roberts was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Houston. He played in 60 games, starting 33, with the Patriots and played on two Super Bowl teams, Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII.

Defensive back Kenny Robinson signed to Reserve/Future contract: Robinson, who is from the Pittsburgh area, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 19 games in 2020 and 2021 combined, with one start, and had 18 tackles. He spent time on the Panthers practice squad in 2022. Robinson played at West Virginia University where he earned all-Big 12 honors and eventually signed with the XFL.

Linebacker Quincy Roche signed to a Reserve/Future contract; The Steelers selected Roche in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 216th pick overall. He was released during training camp that year and claimed off waivers by the New York Giants. Roche spent the last two seasons with the Giants where he played in 17 games, starting three. He has recorded 36 tackles, 21 of them solo stops, two and a half sacks and a forced fumble. He spent the majority of the 2022 season on the Giants practice squad. Roche came to the Steelers from the University of Miami where he played one season after transferring from Temple University. At Miami he started 10 games in 2020 for the Hurricanes, finishing the season with 45 tackles, including 14.5 tackles for a loss, ranking second on the Hurricanes and third in the ACC, and added four and a half sacks. He was tied for the lead in the ACC with three forced fumbles and he had two fumble recoveries. Overall he recorded 54 tackles for a loss, 30.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries in his combined time at Miami and Temple.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph signed to a one-year contract: Rudolph didn't see any action in 2022, inactive for the majority of the season. Rudolph has played in 17 games, starting 10, in his five seasons. He has 236 completions for 2,366 yards and 16 touchdowns. Rudolph saw the majority of his work in 2019 when he started eight of the 10 games he played in, completing 176 passes for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns. Rudolph was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Linebacker Chapelle Russell signed to Reserve/Future contract: Russell spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad. He previously spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing in 16 games, starting one, and finishing the year with 14 tackles. He has played in a total of 27 games, with one start. Russell was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 241st overall selected. He spent the majority of the 2020 season on the Bucs practice squad and was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars on Jan. 11, 2021.

Guard Isaac Seumalo signed to three-year contract: Seumalo spent the last seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after they drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. Seumalo has played in 81 games, with 60 starts. Seumalo provides flexibility, starting all 17 regular season games in 2022 at right guard, after spending most of his career at left guard. He also has played in nine postseason games, including Super Bowl LII and LVII. In 2022 the Eagles were ranked fifth in rushing in the NFL, with Seumalo a force on the line. The Eagles offense also scored a franchise-record 57 touchdowns from scrimmage and 477 points last season and set team records for third-down conversion rate (45.9%) and red zone touchdown efficiency (67.85). The Eagles also had 32 rushing touchdowns in 2022, third most in NFL history.

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan signed to one-year contract: Sullivan has played in 71 career games, with 31 starts, and has 164 career tackles, 132 of them solo stops, along with five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. Sullivan spent the 2022 season with the Minnesota Vikings, starting 10 of the 17 games he played in and recording 59 tackles including 44 solo stops, seven passes defensed, two tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery.

Defensive back Cory Trice Jr. drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft: Trice appeared in 34 games, starting 24, during his time at Purdue. He finished his career with 105 tackles, 89 of them solo stops, five interceptions, 20 passes defensed and four tackles for a loss.Trice started 13 games in 2022, recording 34 tackles, 28 of them solo stops, two interceptions and a team-high 12 passes defensed.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky signed to a new three-year contract: Trubisky originally signed a two-year contract with the Steelers at the start of free agency in 2022. He played in seven games in 2022, starting five of them. He opened the season as the team's No. 1 quarterback, starting the first three games, and stepped in later in the season when Kenny Pickett was injured. Trubisky finished the 2022 season completing 117 of 180 passes for 1,252 yards and four touchdowns. For his career Trubisky has started 55 of the 64 games he has played in during his six-year career.

Tight end Darnell Washington drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft: Washington the 93rd overall pick in the draft, had 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. During his time at Georgia he played in 36 games and had 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns. Washington is 6-7, giving the Steelers a huge target at the tight end position, and also a player who loves to block.

Defensive lineman Armon Watts signed to a one-year contract: Watts, who is in his fifth season in the NFL, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 190th overall selection. He spent his first three seasons in the league with the Vikings and the 2022 season with the Chicago Bears. Watts was claimed by the Bears after the Vikings waived him on the final roster cutdown of the preseason. He played in all 17 games in 2022 for the Bears, starting 13. He finished the season with 35 tackles, 18 of them solo stops, four tackles for a loss and one sack.While with the Vikings he played in 40 games in three seasons, starting 10. He recorded 91 tackles, 44 of them solo hits, seven sacks, three tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and one pass defensed.

Receiver Cody White signed to Reserve/Future contract: White spent the 2022 season on the practice squad and played in one game, with one reception for two yards against the Colts in Week 12. White played in 15 games for the Steelers in 2021, finishing with five receptions for 33 yards. He spent time on the Steelers practice squad in 2020. White was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2020 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

Defensive back Chris Wilcox signed to Reserve/Future contract: Wilcox was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived prior to the start of the season and claimed by the Indianapolis Colts. He spent a short stint on the active roster before being signed to the practice squad. Wilcox, who played at BYU, spent time in 2022 on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

Tight end Rodney Williams signed to Reserve/Future contract: Williams spent the majority of the 2022 season on the practice squad. He was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft but released during the preseason. Williams played college ball at Tennessee-Martin, where he played in 53 games, starting 26. He finished with 99 receptions for 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns, finishing his career ranked ninth in school history in receptions.