Rapid Roundup - Wednesday

- Let's Chat (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Take a look at the *PG's *Ed Bouchette's chat transcript from yesterday for the latest on the Steelers.
- Great Sportsmen (ESPN.com)
Check out which Steeler has been named as a finalist for the NFL's Art Rooney Award.
- The Same Leader (Steelers.com)
After sustaining a pectoral injury, it's been determined DE Cameron Heyward will not take the field again in 2016.
- Tomlin Takes (Steelers.com)
Check out some noteworthy comments from HC Mike Tomlin, as he addressed the media yesterday to preview this weekend's game against the Cleveland Browns.