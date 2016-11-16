Rapid Roundup - Wednesday

Nov 16, 2016 at 12:06 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • Let's Chat (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    Take a look at the *PG's *Ed Bouchette's chat transcript from yesterday for the latest on the Steelers.
  • Great Sportsmen (ESPN.com)
    Check out which Steeler has been named as a finalist for the NFL's Art Rooney Award.
  • The Same Leader (Steelers.com)
    After sustaining a pectoral injury, it's been determined DE Cameron Heyward will not take the field again in 2016.
  • Tomlin Takes (Steelers.com)
    Check out some noteworthy comments from HC Mike Tomlin, as he addressed the media yesterday to preview this weekend's game against the Cleveland Browns.
