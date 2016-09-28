Rapid Roundup - Wednesday

Sep 28, 2016 at 01:41 AM
  • Let's Chat (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    Take a look at the *PG's *Ed Bouchette's chat transcript from yesterday for the latest on the Steelers.
  • Injury Update (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
    Check out which players could potentially be unavailable to the Steelers this Sunday.
  • Bringing Smiles (Steelers.com)
    The Steelers' rookies took a timeout from football yesterday to visit patients at Children's Hospital.
  • Tomlin Takes (Steelers.com)
    Check out some noteworthy comments from HC Mike Tomlin, as he addressed the media yesterday to preview this weekend's game against the Chiefs.
