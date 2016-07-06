Rapid Roundup - Wednesday

- Where They Stand (ESPN.com)
ESPN's AFC North writers are talking defense and if the Steelers have what it takes to be the division favorite in 2016.
- Chat Transcript (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Check out the latest in Steelers news with the PG's Ray Fittipaldo's chat transcript from yesterday.
- The Chair Of Honor (Steelers.com)
The Steelers are doing their part to honor POWs and MIAs as part of the Nov. 13 "Salute to Service" game against the Dallas Cowboys.
- HOF Profile (Steelers.com)
Former Steelers CB and Hall of Famer Mel Blount changed the rules of the game during his time in Black and Gold.