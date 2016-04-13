Rapid Roundup - Wednesday

- Mock Up (Washington Observer-Reporter)
The 2016 NFL Draft is just weeks away. Here's a look at Dale Lolley's latest mock draft.
- The Protectors (ESPN.com)
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has a closer look at the Steelers offensive line and how the team's investments are paying off.
The best photos of G David DeCastro from the 2015 season.
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- Timmons Talk (Steelers.com)
LB Ryan Shazier recently sat down with Steelers.com to discuss a number of topics, including WR Antonio Brown's dance moves.
- Memory Lane (Steelers.com)
With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, former Steelers WR John Stallworth recalls his draft day memories.