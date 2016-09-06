Rapid Roundup - Tuesday

- Eager To Learn (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
Newly-acquired QB William Gay is ready to learn from QB Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh.
- What To Look For (ESPN.com)
With an explosive offense and a powerful pass rush, the Steelers are primed for a special season.
- Oh Captain, My Captain (Steelers.com)
Yesterday, the Steelers named their four team captains for the 2016 season.
- You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about new CB Justin Gilbert, RB Le'Veon Bell and throwback uniforms.