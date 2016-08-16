Rapid Roundup - Tuesday

Aug 16, 2016 at 01:28 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • Berry Is Back At It (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
    Steelers P Jordan Berry working hard to improve in his second NFL season.
  • Ready To Run (ESPN.com)
    ESPN.com is breaking down your fantasy running back projections for all 32 NFL franchises.
  • Practice Report (Steelers.com)
    Steelers.com's Mike Prisuta has everything you need to know about yesterday's morning practice.
  • You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
    Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about CB Senquez Golson, Saint Vincent College and backup quarterbacks.
