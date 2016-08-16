Rapid Roundup - Tuesday

- Berry Is Back At It (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
Steelers P Jordan Berry working hard to improve in his second NFL season.
- Ready To Run (ESPN.com)
ESPN.com is breaking down your fantasy running back projections for all 32 NFL franchises.
- Practice Report (Steelers.com)
Steelers.com's Mike Prisuta has everything you need to know about yesterday's morning practice.
- You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about CB Senquez Golson, Saint Vincent College and backup quarterbacks.