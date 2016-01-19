Rapid Roundup - Tuesday

- No Excuses (Associated Press)
The Steelers could easily blame the many injuries they suffered over the course of the 2015 season for not reaching their ultimate goal, but that's not the case.
- Black & Gold Notebook (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
Get out your pen and paper, because the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Chris Adamski has some notes on the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week, he has all the updates you need the team's free agents, RB Fitzgerald Toussaint and K Chris Boswell.
- They'll Be Back (ESPN.com)
As we enter the offseason, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler gives his five reasons why the Steelers will be back and better than ever in 2016.
- You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about last week's AFC divisional game, the NFL Draft and Saint Vincent College.