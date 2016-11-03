Rapid Roundup - Thursday

Nov 03, 2016 at 01:34 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • Week 9 Picks (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    The *PG's *Gerry Dulac has his take on what to expect from around the NFL in Week 9.
  • Resting Up (ESPN.com)
    QB Landry Jones is getting some much-needed rest with a little help from his son, Ezekiel.
  • Looking Good (Again) (Steelers.com)
    QB Ben Roethlisberger's teammates believe he had another good practice yesterday.
  • You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
    Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about the QBs, players returning from injury and much more.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers inactives for Week 18 vs. Ravens

Find out who won't play today as the Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium
news

Steelers playoff scenarios

An updated look at the Steelers playoff scenarios
news

WATCH: Steelers Kickoff - Week 18 at Ravens

KDKA's Bob Pompeani and Charlie Batch preview the Steelers Week 18 matchup against the Ravens
news

Tomlin on 'bell cow', going deep, Lamar

'He plays with a desired demeanor, and it is contagious'
Advertising