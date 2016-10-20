Rapid Roundup - Thursday

- Head Up (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
Rookie S Sean Davis is working hard to become a defensive threat to the Steelers' opponents.
- Steelers Insider (Beaver County Times)
The Beaver County Times' Chris Mueller has the inside scoop on the Steelers as they work to prepare for the New England Patriots.
- Don't Panic (Steelers.com)
QB Landry Jones showed his leadership yesterday when he gave his teammates a simple message.
- You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about the quarterback situation, this weekend's game against New England and much more.