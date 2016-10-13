Rapid Roundup - Thursday

Oct 13, 2016 at 02:01 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • Week 6 Picks (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    The *PG's *Gerry Dulac has his take on what to expect from around the NFL in Week 6.
  • A New Addition (ESPN.com)
    In case you missed it, the Steelers signed RB Karlos Williams, younger brother of Steelers LB Vince Williams, to its practice squad.
  • Next Man Up (Steelers.com)
    With DE Cameron Heyward out this week, it opens the door for rookie NT Javon Hargrave to make a statement on the field.
  • You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
    Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about WR Antonio Brown, the team's inside LBs and much more.
