Rapid Roundup - Thursday

- Steelers Chat (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
The *PG's *Gerry Dulac has the inside scoop on the Black and Gold in his chat transcript from yesterday.
- Roster Move (ESPN.com)
The Steelers claimed QB William Gay yesterday and placed QB Bruce Gradkowski on the Reserve/Injured List.
- This & That (Steelers.com)
Teresa Varley has a look at all things Steelers, from QB Bryn Renner to former Steeler and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.
- You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about the depth on the defensive line, LB Tyler Matakevich's chances of making the 53-man roster and how CB Artie Burns looks.