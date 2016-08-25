Rapid Roundup - Thursday

Aug 25, 2016 at 01:51 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • Steelers Chat (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    The *PG's *Gerry Dulac has the inside scoop on the Black and Gold in his chat transcript from yesterday.
  • A 3-4 Powerhouse (ESPN.com)
    With DEs Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt manning the defensive front, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler thinks they make up one of the NFL's best 3-4 DE duos.
  • A Fantastic Feeling (Steelers.com)
    It wasn't hard to figure out why LB Vince Williams was in such a good mood yesterday.
  • You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
    Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about the 53-man roster cut, special teams and LB William Gay.
