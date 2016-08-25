Rapid Roundup - Thursday

- Steelers Chat (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
The *PG's *Gerry Dulac has the inside scoop on the Black and Gold in his chat transcript from yesterday.
- A 3-4 Powerhouse (ESPN.com)
With DEs Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt manning the defensive front, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler thinks they make up one of the NFL's best 3-4 DE duos.
- A Fantastic Feeling (Steelers.com)
It wasn't hard to figure out why LB Vince Williams was in such a good mood yesterday.
- You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about the 53-man roster cut, special teams and LB William Gay.