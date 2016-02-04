Rapid Roundup - Thursday

- He Belongs (Steelers.com)
As a six time first-team All-Pro selection, former Steeler and Hall of Fame finalist Alan Faneca played a major role in the team's past success.
Check out the greatest photos of Pittsburgh Steelers guard Alan Faneca.
- Off-Season Analysis (Beaver County Times)
The Beaver County Times' Chris Bradford has his take on the Steelers' cornerbacks in 2015 and looks ahead to what to expect in 2016.
- A Wonderful Model (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
The NFC-Champion Carolina Panthers and the Pittsburgh Steelers share many similarities.
- You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about LB William Gay, next season's report date and Thursday Night Football.