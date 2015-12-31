Rapid Roundup - Thursday

- You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about last week's game against Baltimore.
- The MVP (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
To nobody's surprise, WR Antonio Brown was named the team MVP yesterday for the third time in five years.
- Getting It Right (Steelers.com)
WR Markus Wheaton is determined to do better next time, after reflecting on his performance in the Week 16's contest.
- Oh, Brother (Beaver County Times)
LB Vince Williams is hoping his younger brother Karlos, a rookie running back for the Bills, has a great game this Sunday against the Jets.