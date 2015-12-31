Rapid Roundup - Thursday

Dec 31, 2015 at 02:06 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
    Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about last week's game against Baltimore.
  • The MVP (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
    To nobody's surprise, WR Antonio Brown was named the team MVP yesterday for the third time in five years.
  • Getting It Right (Steelers.com)
    WR Markus Wheaton is determined to do better next time, after reflecting on his performance in the Week 16's contest.
  • Oh, Brother (Beaver County Times)
    LB Vince Williams is hoping his younger brother Karlos, a rookie running back for the Bills, has a great game this Sunday against the Jets. 
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tomlin on the defense, Heyward and more

Coach Mike Tomlin hit on a variety of topics following the Steelers loss to the Chargers
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Roethlisberger keyed a rally that had the team score 27 points in the fourth quarter
news

Steelers fall to Chargers, 41-37

Steelers come up short in back-and-forth, Sunday night spectacle
news

What went right, wrong at Chargers

The highs and lows from Steelers/Chargers game at SoFi Stadium
Advertising