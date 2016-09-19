Rapid Roundup - Monday

- Game Recap (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
With the rain coming down on Heinz Field yesterday afternoon, the Steelers secured a 24-16 win in an AFC North matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
- A Vintage Look (ESPN.com)
With hard hits and big stops, the Steelers' defense was classic Black and Gold.
- Player Of The Week (Steelers.com)
For the second week in a row, RB Le'Veon Bell made the decision to name him *Steelers Digest *Player of the Week an easy one.
- Labriola On Week 2 (Steelers.com)
Take a look at Steelers.com's Bob Labriola's thoughts on yesterday's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.