Rapid Roundup - Monday

- A First-Year Bet (Steel City Insider)
First-year WR Eli Rogers is a strong contender to become a slot receiver for the Steelers, writes *SCI's *Jim Wexell. (Subscription Required)
- New Season, Same Expectations (Steelers.com)
As he enters a new season, RB Le'Veon Bell has the same focus he's always had.
- Better With Time (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
The Steelers have noticed continued improvement from CB Stephon Tuitt since arriving in Pittsburgh last season.
- A Lot To Like (Steelers.com)
There's a lot LB Ryan Shazier likes about the Steelers' defense this season.