Rapid Roundup - Monday

Aug 22, 2016 at 01:00 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • A First-Year Bet (Steel City Insider)
    First-year WR Eli Rogers is a strong contender to become a slot receiver for the Steelers, writes *SCI's *Jim Wexell. (Subscription Required)
  • Better With Time (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
    The Steelers have noticed continued improvement from CB Stephon Tuitt since arriving in Pittsburgh last season.
  • A Lot To Like (Steelers.com)
    There's a lot LB Ryan Shazier likes about the Steelers' defense this season.
