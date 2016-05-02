Rapid Roundup - Monday

May 02, 2016 at 01:41 AM
  • Late Success (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    The Steelers have had success with late-round linebackers in the past, and they hope to continue that trend.
  • Making The Grade (ESPN.com)
    Check out ESPN's analysis of the Steelers' 2016 NFL Draft, including grades, picks and highlights.
  • Draft Recap (Steelers.com)
    With the 2016 NFL Draft in the books, take a look back at what an exciting weekend it was in Pittsburgh.
  • Making It To The NFL (Steelers.com)
    For many players, like former Steeler and 1974 undrafted rookie free agent signee Donnie Shell, the draft isn't always the fast track to the NFL.
