Rapid Roundup - Monday

- Steelers Signing (Beaver County Times)
In case you missed it, the Steelers agreed to a one-year contract with LB Steven Johnson last week.
- Getting To Know Sammie (ESPN.com)
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has an inside look at Steelers second-year WR Sammie Coates.
- Rounding Up (Steelers.com)
Bob Labriola's nine-part series surrounding the Steelers best draft selections continues with rounds eight and later.
- Catching Up With Jesse (Steelers.com)
Steelers.com's Teresa Varley has "4 key things" from TE Jesse James, including how former Steeler Heath Miller helped with his development.