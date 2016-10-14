Rapid Roundup - Friday

Oct 14, 2016 at 01:13 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • Go Long (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    With one of the best deep balls in the league, QB Ben Roethlisberger has a history of going long to his receivers.
  • Labriola On (Steelers.com)
    Take a look at what Steelers.com's Bob Labriola is sounding off on this week.
  • Injury Report (Steelers.com)
    Check out player injuries and practice participation for the Steelers and the Dolphins, as both teams prepare to face each other Sunday afternoon.
  • Making A Mark (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
    From the practice squad to the active roster, Steelers CB Al-Hajj Shabazz and OL Matt Feiler are ready to make an impact.
