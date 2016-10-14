Rapid Roundup - Friday

- Go Long (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
With one of the best deep balls in the league, QB Ben Roethlisberger has a history of going long to his receivers.
- Labriola On (Steelers.com)
Take a look at what Steelers.com's Bob Labriola is sounding off on this week.
- Injury Report (Steelers.com)
Check out player injuries and practice participation for the Steelers and the Dolphins, as both teams prepare to face each other Sunday afternoon.
- Making A Mark (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
From the practice squad to the active roster, Steelers CB Al-Hajj Shabazz and OL Matt Feiler are ready to make an impact.