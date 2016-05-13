Rapid Roundup - Friday

- MVP? (NFL.com)
Check out which Steeler made NFL.com's list of possible MVPs for 2016.
- Playing For A Cause (Steelers.com)
WR Antonio Brown will take off his receiving gloves and replace them with batting gloves when he hosts his charity softball game next month.
- Labriola On (Steelers.com)
Take a look at what Steelers.com's Bob Labriola is sounding off on this week.
- Almost Time (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
It's almost that time of year again. Steelers home game tickets will be available through Ticketmaster starting next month.