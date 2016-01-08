Rapid Roundup - Friday

Jan 08, 2016 at 12:50 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • HOF Finalists (Steelers.com)
    Former Steelers Alan Faneca and Kevin Greene have been named to the list of finalists to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2016.

PHOTOS: Greatest of Alan Faneca

Check out the greatest photos of Pittsburgh Steelers guard Alan Faneca.

  • 37 Years Young (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
    As one of the Steelers' longest-tenured players, veteran LB William Gay is as productive as ever. 
  • Talking Playoffs (Steelers.com)
    Incase you missed it, DC Keith Butler and OC Todd Haley spoke about the AFC Wild Card playoffs yesterday after practice. See what they had to say about the Steelers and this week's opponent—the Bengals.
  • Getting Ready (Associated Press)
    As the Steelers prepare to travel to Cincinnati, RBs Fitzgerald Toussaint and Jordan Todman are ready to perform if the team needs them to step up.
