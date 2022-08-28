Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Lions

Celebrating youth football: The Steelers are celebrating Play Football Month. As a part of the celebration, the team will host Girl's Flag Football demonstration before the game, with six teams (North Allegheny vs. Ambridge; Moon vs. Shaler; Ellis School vs. West Allegheny), taking part. A youth football game between Mars and Butler will also take place at halftime.
In addition, the Terrible Towel will be led by Best of the Batch high school athletes.
Read more about the Steelers Youth Football Programs.
Family Fun: The Steelers will celebrate Family Day at Acrisure Stadium when they take on the Lions today, and mascots from all three professional teams, including the Pirates and Penguins, will be on hand to greet kids and fans on Art Rooney Avenue. They will also be a part of the youth football halftime activities.
Hearing from Legends: A live Legends Q & A will take place at the FedEx Great Hall Stage at 3:30 p.m. Arthur Moats will host it, with his guest J.T. Thomas.
Towel unfurled: The large Terrible Towel will be unfurled by season ticket holders prior to the game.
Making an impression: In a crowded receivers room, first-year player Tyler Vaughns is doing his part to standout as he battles for a spot on the team's 53-man roster.
Vaughns has six receptions for 88 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown reception to secure the win over Seattle at Acrisure Stadium.
"Boy, how about the playmaking at the end of games," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "I can't say enough about that. The in-stadium things we respect, but beyond that, he's a capable and willing worker out here. He's versatile from a positional standpoint. I like some of the things I'm seeing for sure."
Vaughns is pleased with some of the things he has done so far in the preseason, but knows there is more work to do before the roster cuts on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. And he is hoping to do some of that against the Lions today in the preseason finale, a game he knows will be the final test.
"It's important to everybody just because it's our game," said Vaughns. "Just all the work you put in through camp you want to make it show in every game we play.
"I've been trying to focus on my angles after I catch the ball. Make sure I secure the ball. Just ball security in general."
Vaughns said he doesn't constantly think about what is going to happen, but it is always there.
"It's in the back of my mind," said Vaughns. "I try to come out every day, work hard, do what I can and get better at my craft every day."
Honoring America: Jocelyn Shank, a 21-year old and from Douglassville, Pa. will sing the National Anthem today. She is currently a senior at Penn State University. Shank competed on NBC's The Voice.
