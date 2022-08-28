Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Lions

Making an impression: In a crowded receivers room, first-year player Tyler Vaughns is doing his part to standout as he battles for a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

Vaughns has six receptions for 88 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown reception to secure the win over Seattle at Acrisure Stadium.

"Boy, how about the playmaking at the end of games," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "I can't say enough about that. The in-stadium things we respect, but beyond that, he's a capable and willing worker out here. He's versatile from a positional standpoint. I like some of the things I'm seeing for sure."

Vaughns is pleased with some of the things he has done so far in the preseason, but knows there is more work to do before the roster cuts on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. And he is hoping to do some of that against the Lions today in the preseason finale, a game he knows will be the final test.

"It's important to everybody just because it's our game," said Vaughns. "Just all the work you put in through camp you want to make it show in every game we play.

"I've been trying to focus on my angles after I catch the ball. Make sure I secure the ball. Just ball security in general."

Vaughns said he doesn't constantly think about what is going to happen, but it is always there.