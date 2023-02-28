NFL Key Dates 2023

Feb 28, 2023
As we all know, there really is no 'offseason' any longer for the NFL. The train keeps moving even when games aren't being play.

After postseason play ended, the league calendar moved to the NFL Scouting Combine, which runs from February 28-March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The official start of the 2023 NFL year is March 15 when free agency kicks off.

It's a busy offseason and the timeline below gives a clear picture of what is coming.

February 28-March 6 - NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 7 - Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition
Players.

March 13-15 - During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract
negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon
the expiration of their 2022 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15.

During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an
NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor is permitted to communicate directly with a new club's front
office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club's coaching staff)
regarding contract negotiations.

No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until
4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15.

March 15 - The 2023 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

The first day of the 2023 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 15.
Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League
office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time,
on March 15.

March 15 - Trading period for 2023 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2022
contracts.

March 26-29 - Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Arizona.

April 3 - Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2022 regular season may begin
offseason workout programs.

April 17 - Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 19 - Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.

April 21 - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 26 - Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents.

April 26 - Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

April 27-29 - NFL Draft, Kansas City, Missouri.

May 2 - Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2020 Draft.

May 5-8 or May 12-15 - Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.

May 15 - Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

May 18-21 - NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Los Angeles, California.

May 22-24 - Spring League Meeting, Minneapolis, Minnesota

June 1 - Deadline for prior club to send "June 1 Tender" to its unsigned restricted free agents who
received a qualifying offer for a right of first refusal only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA's "June 15 Tender" provision.

June 15 - Deadline for club to withdraw higher qualifying offer to restricted free agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting lower "June 15 Tender" of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player's prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged).

Late June - Rookie Readiness Program to be held at individual clubs.

