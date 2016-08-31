NFL clears Harrison, 2 others

Aug 31, 2016 at 07:15 AM

STATEMENT FROM NFL

NFL CLEARS HARRISON, MATTHEWS AND PEPPERS

 

NFL FINDS NO CREDIBLE EVIDENCE

PLAYERS NAMED IN DOCUMENTARY WERE PROVIDED WITH OR USED PROHIBITED SUBSTANCES

The NFL found no credible evidence that Pittsburgh's James Harisonand Green Bay's Clay Matthewsand Julius Peppers were provided with or used substances prohibited under the NFL-NFLPA Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances following a comprehensive investigation into allegations made in a documentary by Al-Jazeera America, it was announced today.

The three players participated in interviews last week at their team facilities. Initiated in January, the investigation was led by the NFL's security and legal teams with support from expert consultants and other professionals. The investigation involved witness interviews, a review of relevant records and other materials, electronic research, and laboratory analysis and review

