10 Thoughts: Mission accomplished in the preseason opener

• Rookie B.T. Potter isn't going to unseat Chris Boswell as the Steelers' placekicker. But it was good to see him have a perfect night kicking.

Potter connected on field goals of 30 and 43 yards and hit all three of his PATs. His kickoffs also were good.

In a kicker-starved league, Potter might not have a job in Pittsburgh when it's all said and done, but he showed he can be a viable option in the NFL.

• Tomlin had to be pleased that the Steelers had just six penalties while the Bucs were flagged 12 times.

Oftentimes when you have a bunch of young guys in their first NFL action, nerves become an issue. And that leads to more mistakes.

There was some of that, to be sure, but the Steelers weren't highly penalized, something the Bucs could not say.

That's a good sign.

• There wasn't any scripting of plays in this game. It was more about running a vanilla offense and defense.

Next week's game against the Bills at home figures to be a bigger test on both sides of the ball.

But it was beneficial for the team to go on the road and go through that routine, especially with so many new players on the roster.

It's good to allow the players to get into the flow of how Tomlin and his coaching staff like to handle things for a road game.

"They're young guys, but they have some experience now," Tomlin said. "We asked them to maybe step outside of themselves in the lead up to performance and get a feel for the group. What does the process of the group's preparation look like?