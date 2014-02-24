LBs gets the job done

Feb 24, 2014 at 08:15 AM

Linebackers finished out the day on Monday and Boston College's Kevin Pierre-Louis showed his speed with a 4.51 40-yard time, with Florida State's Telvin Smith putting up a 4.52 40 time.

Overall the linebackers had a good showing with LSU's Lamin Barrow turning in a 4.64 and Buffalo's Khalil Mack and Florida's Ronald Powell both putting up a time of 4.65.

Anthony Barr of UCLA and Avery Williamson of Kentucky both had official times of 4.66 in the 40. Rounding out the top 10 were Montana's Jordan Tripp (4.67), California's Khairi Fortt (4.70) and USC's Devon Kennard (4.70).

Fortt and Michigan State's Max Bullough were tops in the bench press, both had 30 repetitions of 225 pounds each. Ohio State's Ryan Shazier had a vertical jump of 42.0 inches, while Mack was equally impressive at 40.0 inches.

