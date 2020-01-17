Joe Greene Great Performance Award Winners

The Joe Greene Great Performance Award is presented annually by Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America to the Steelers top rookie.
A list of past recipients ...
|Year
|Player
|Position
|1984
|Louis Lipps
|WR
|1985
|Harry Newsome
|P
|1986
|Anthony Henton
|LB
|1987
|Delton Hall
|CB
|1988
|Warren Williams
|RB
|1989
|Carnell Lake
|S
|1990
|Eric Green
|TE
|1991
|Adrian Cooper
|TE
|1992
|Darren Perry
|FS
|1993
|Chad Brown
|LB
|1994
|Bam Morris
|RB
|1995
|Kordell Stewart
|QB
|1996
|Jon Witman
|FB
|1997
|Chad Scott
|CB
|1998
|Alan Faneca
|OG
|1999
|Troy Edwards
|WR
|2000
|Dan Kreider
|FB
|2001
|Kendrell Bell
|LB
|2002
|Kendall Simmons
|OG
|2003
|Troy Polamalu
|S
|2004
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|2005
|Heath Miller
|TE
|2006
|Santonio Holmes
|WR
|2007
|Daniel Sepulveda
|P
|2008
|Patrick Bailey
|LB
|2009
|Mike Wallace
|WR
|2010
|Maurkice Pouncey
|C
|2011
|Marcus Gilbert
|OT
|2012
|Mike Adams
|OT
|2013
|Le'Veon Bell
|RB
|2014
|Martavis Bryant
|WR
|2015
|Bud Dupree
|LB
|2016
|Sean Davis
|S
|2017
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|2018
|Terrell Edmunds
|S
|2019
|Devin Bush
|LB
|2020
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|2021
|Najee Harris
|RB
|2022
|Kenny Pickett
|QB