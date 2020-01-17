Joe Greene Great Performance Award Winners

Jan 17, 2020 at 12:16 PM

The Joe Greene Great Performance Award is presented annually by Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America to the Steelers top rookie.

A list of past recipients ...

Table inside Article
YearPlayerPosition
1984Louis LippsWR
1985Harry NewsomeP
1986Anthony HentonLB
1987Delton HallCB
1988Warren WilliamsRB
1989Carnell LakeS
1990Eric GreenTE
1991Adrian CooperTE
1992Darren PerryFS
1993Chad BrownLB
1994Bam MorrisRB
1995Kordell StewartQB
1996Jon WitmanFB
1997Chad ScottCB
1998Alan FanecaOG
1999Troy EdwardsWR
2000Dan KreiderFB
2001Kendrell BellLB
2002Kendall SimmonsOG
2003Troy PolamaluS
2004Ben RoethlisbergerQB
2005Heath MillerTE
2006Santonio HolmesWR
2007Daniel SepulvedaP
2008Patrick BaileyLB
2009Mike WallaceWR
2010Maurkice PounceyC
2011Marcus GilbertOT
2012Mike AdamsOT
2013Le'Veon BellRB
2014Martavis BryantWR
2015Bud DupreeLB
2016Sean DavisS
2017JuJu Smith-SchusterWR
2018Terrell EdmundsS
2019Devin BushLB
2020Chase ClaypoolWR
2021Najee HarrisRB
2022Kenny PickettQB

