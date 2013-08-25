Jarvis Jones released from hospital

Aug 25, 2013 at 09:23 AM

Steelers' rookie linebacker Jarvis Jones, the team's number one draft pick this year, was released from a Pittsburgh area hospital after tests were negative on his chest injury.

Jones was injured in the fourth quarter of the Steelers loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night after he came down hard after intercepting a Chase Daniel pass. The interception was nullified by a pass interference penalty.  

Jones came off the field under his own power, but was taken to the hospital for further examination.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

WATCH: The Mike Tomlin Show - Week 7 at Rams

Bob Pompeani and Coach Mike Tomlin talk about the Steelers Week 7 matchup against the Rams and the keys to winning the game
news

Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Rams

Get up to speed on the Steelers Week 7 matchup with the Rams
news

Meat-Eater Match Up: Steelers-Rams, Week 7

Craig Wolfley shares his key matchup in the trenches for Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium
news

Steelers activate Johnson, make other moves

The Steelers activated Diontae Johnson, placed Pat Freiermuth on the Reserve/Injured List and released Gunner Olszewski
Advertising