It's time to vote Steelers fans

Steelers fans, it's time to get out and vote.

For your favorite Steelers players that is.

Voting is now open for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which will be a completely different format than in the past.

The traditional Pro Bowl game will be replaced by four days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 5.

Leading into the game there will be skill competitions, giving fans a fun look at all of the league's top players.

Fans can vote for their favorite Steelers players now through Dec. 15. A social aspect of voting will be available beginning on Dec. 1, so keep an eye out for that.

The following Steelers players are on the Pro Bowl Games ballot.

Offense

QB Kenny Pickett

RB Najee Harris

RB Jaylen Warren

FB Derek Watt

WR George Pickens

WR Diontae Johnson

TE Pat Freiermuth

T Dan Moore Jr.

T Chukwuma Okorafor

C Mason Cole

G Kevin Dotson

G James Daniels

Defense

DE Larry Ogunjobi

DT Cameron Heyward

DT Montravius Adams

OLB Alex Highsmith

OLB T.J. Watt

ILB Devin Bush

ILB Myles Jack

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

CB Cameron Sutton

CB Arthur Maulet

SS Terrell Edmunds

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick