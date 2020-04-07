It's all about brotherly love

When T.J. Watt's phone rang recently, and he looked and saw the number, he had no idea what Coach Mike Tomlin was calling about.

The one thing he didn't expect was the call would be about his brother, Derek Watt, who at that moment was a free agent.

"I always knew Coach Tomlin and Danny Smith really liked Derek. We played them the last two years, and he said he really likes the way he plays football," said Watt. "Then Coach Tomlin called me and said we are interested in your brother and I want to make sure before we pursue him you are all right if he is on our team if it's an option for us. I was like, heck yeah. I would love to have him on our team. He would be a great asset."

And he didn't hold back on sharing with Tomlin why Derek would make a great asset, something he had done in the past as well.

"I know one of Derek's best traits is his availability and being ready when called upon," said Watt. "I have seen Derek play football my whole life. I grew up playing football with him in the backyard. I played high school football with him and went on to play with him in college and roomed with him for a year. I have been a big fan of his in the league too.

"I would tell the coaches during the season that he is playing well. I would remind them his contract is running out and he is playing better each week, especially special teams wise. He is a very reliable player. He is very versatile, especially on offense. He can catch the ball really well, he can block well, he can cut block. He can get on the edge. You watch on the film and he can do a multitude of things. He can carry the ball if we want. He can do a multitude of things. He has always wanted more opportunities, but he has made the most of the opportunities he has had. He is coming into his own on special teams. He has the tenacity and want to to make plays. He can be a heck of a player for us."