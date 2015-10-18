Inside the Steelers' locker room

QB Landry Jones*

*Were you happy to get into the game again today?

Oh my goodness, yes. It has been a long road since those days in Oklahoma. I'm just so thankful and just blessed to get in there and finally play the game again.

Could you walk us through your week and your preparation for leading up to this game?

I'm just trying to practice like the starters. In practice, I don't get very many reps. Mike got a lot of the reps and he was going to go in and play, and then you just kind of have to get in it in the back and go through it.

Do you feel like you've proven a lot of critics wrong out there today?

I don't know. I went out there and played in the way that I am capable of playing. I obviously will look at the tape, but I missed some throws, made some throws, but there is always room for improvement. Like I said before, I'm just so happy and blessed and I want to give God the glory right now because without him, I don't know where I would be at right now and pushing through those couple of years that I didn't get to play.

You guys were backed up and looked like you ran the ball and ran the clock out, but he had you passing. Were there any surprises there? What went into the calls?

They had timeouts and stuff like that still left, so we needed to get a few first downs to get them to use their time outs and Todd Haley did a great job of calling the game all night long and see some things out there and put us in a good position to execute and win the game.

So you thought that you had a nice little ten-yard gain, there?

Yeah, I thought that it was going to be a first down and then Martavis Bryant made and unbelievable play with his feet and got in the end zone.

What did you see on the first touchdown play?

It was just a curl flat with a corner over the top. My read was the corner. He sat down on Markus Wheaton when he ran the curl. I just put it to the back of the endzone and let Bryant go up for it.

What does the ability to win with a third-string quarterback and fourth kicker say about this team?

It is unbelievable. I've never seen anything like it. The guys are resilient, and it's next man up. Whoever is next, they go in there. They play hard. They play the way they're capable of. Today we showed the world what type of team we are. I don't know what the Cardinal's statistics are. They might be the number one or two offense in the league and our defense held them to 13 points.

What difference does Bryant make?

It just gives you another threat on the field. All four of the wide receivers that we're playing with right now can all stretch the field. Bryant just gives us another guy out there that they have to worry about.

Re: Steelers' confidence in you throwing the ball instead of just handing it off:

It just instills a lot of confidence in me for what the coaches think about me. I'm just so thankful they gave me a shot. They just didn't hand the ball left and right off the bat. They let me get out there and throw. They trust me with the ball.

What was your comfort level going through progressions?

Like I said, just during the week you watch tape and prepare yourself. During the flow of the game, we got what they were doing defensively. Fortunate enough for me, I got to sit and watch and really think about what would happen if I went in there, where I would be going with the ball.

What's it like being a part of this quarterback situation? You don't know what's going to happen next week because of all the injuries.

I just still can't believe I got in the game and to play. I'm still kind of reeling from it. Next week will be next week. Today, I'm going to enjoy it. I'm going to go back home and hangout.

Re: Next week's game:

I don't know. If Ben's not back, we'll see what happens in the week.

Did you ever doubt you would ever get a snap here?

There were times. It's hard. From playing every snap in college, then coming to the NFL, I haven't gotten to play in my first two and a half years here.

What kept you working hard and positive during that time?

Definitely my faith. Without God, I don't know where I would have been. I don't know what type of situation. There's so much in the Bible that talks about perseverance, to have joy and perseverance. I try to take that to heart and make the word become a part of me.

There's no telling for sure what will happen to Michael Vick, but there's a very good chance that you could be at the help of this team in the foreseen future. Have you given some thought to this might be my team for a while?

No. I'm still thinking about that touchdown pass that I threw to Martavis Bryant. Like I said earlier, I don't know what next week will hold for me. I'm very thankful that I got in today and play.

Did you get any advice from Ben Roethlisberger or anyone else in the huddle?

Yeah, all the guys were great. I walked to the huddle and they were all encouraging me. When I came back to the sideline, Ben Roethlisberger, Michael Vick, and Bruce Gradkowski told me to trust myself and do your thing out there.