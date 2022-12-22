Steelers Nation invited to celebrate an Immaculate anniversary

Dec 22, 2022 at 04:30 PM

The Steelers celebration of the 50th anniversary of the greatest play in NFL history, the Immaculate Reception, has been moved to the FedEx Great Hall. A replay of the original radio broadcast of the Immaculate Reception will play at 3:41 p.m. ET, the exact moment of the play 50 years later.

The FedEx Great Hall will be open from 2-5 p.m. ET, Friday(Dec. 23) and is free to the public.

Due to the expected inclement weather, in particular extreme winds, the originally scheduled program at the Immaculate Reception Monument has been moved into the FedEx Great Hall.

The Steelers Pro Shop, Hall of Honor Museum (tour reservation required) and FedEx Great Hall will remain open. Food and beverage at Franco's Pizzeria and Pub 33 will be available.

Parking will be available in Stage AE, Gold Lot 1, Gold Lot 1 Garage and Gold Lot 2.

Fans that are unable to attend the celebration in person will have an opportunity to follow and participate in a recreation of events from Dec. 23, 1972, across all Steelers' social media channels on Friday.

"The Immaculate Rewind" will be a throwback to Dec. 23, 1972, the day the Steelers defeated the Raiders, 13-6, in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Three Rivers Stadium thanks to Franco Harris' miraculous catch.

The @steelers Twitter handle will be tweeting throughout the day as if it is Dec. 23, 1972, bringing the game to fans on social media in real time, a full chronological recap with plays down to the minute they happened, including seldom seen videos and photos from the Steelers and NFL archives.

The action will begin at 9 a.m. on @Steelers

