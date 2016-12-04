 Skip to main content
How to watch/listen to the Steelers vs. Giants

Dec 04, 2016 at 07:55 AM

Don't miss a minute of the action ... below are all of the ways that you can follow the Steelers on game day!

WATCH

  • FOX - Game coverage begins at 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Erin Andrews (sideline) are on the call.
  • Watch locally on WPGH-Channel 53
  • Watch replays of all games online with NFL Gamepass

LISTEN

  • Steelers Radio Network - Pregame programming begins at 12:25 p.m. ET; Game coverage begins at 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (color analyst) and Craig Wolfley (sideline) are on the call
  • SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. You can also listen to the broadcast from anywhere in the world on Steelers.com. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the Mobile App stream.
  • Also listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM
  • The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates.

CONNECT

EN ESPANOL

  • Puedes escuchar la transmisión del partido de los Steelers en radio en español desde cualquier parte del mundo en Steelers.com.  Fernando Von Rossum y Luis Rodriguez les traen toda la acción en español.
