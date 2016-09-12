Presented by

How to watch/listen to the Steelers at Redskins

Sep 12, 2016 at 08:00 AM

Don't miss a minute of the action ... below are all of the ways that you can following the Steelers on game day!

WATCH

  • ESPN - Coverage begins with Monday Night Countdown at 5:00 p.m. ET; Game coverage begins at 6:55 p.m. ET
  • Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Jon Gruden (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline) are on the call.
  • Also watch locally on WTAE
  • Watch online with NFL Gamepass

LISTEN

  • Steelers Radio Network - Pregame programming begins at 3:00 p.m. ET; Game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (color analyst) and Craig Wolfley (sideline) are on the call
  • SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. You can also listen to the broadcast from anywhere in the world from your desktop on Steelers.com. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the Mobile App stream.
  • Also listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM
  • The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates.

CONNECT

