Honored for helping to Inspire Change

The Steelers have taken part in the NFL's social justice platform, Inspire Change, and for the second straight year the league is presenting an Inspire Change Changemaker Award, which recognizes an individual from every NFL city who is making a difference in their communities through social justice work, either individually or as part of a non-profit organization through education, economic advancement, police-community relations, and criminal justice reform..

The recipient of the Steelers Inspire Change Changemaker Award is Dr. Kathi Elliott, the CEO of Gwen's Girls. Elliott, and the other 31 winners, will receive a $10,000 donation courtesy of the NFL Foundation for their charity. Elliott will also be honored at the Steelers Inspire Change game on Dec. 23.

Elliott's passion is Gwen's Girls, which was founded by her mother, to offer a safe space where girls and young women can form relationships, build self-esteem and gain resiliency, directly making an impact under the Inspire Change education pillar.

"We are honored to present this award to Dr. Kathi Elliott for her groundbreaking work in providing a continuum of care and services to girls and families in our region who are facing poverty, racism, and violence," said Blayre Holmes-Davis, the Steelers Director of Community Relations. "She continues to carry on the vision and legacy of her mother and late founder, Pittsburgh Police Commander Gwen Elliott, by pushing for gender equitable policies and practices to ensure that all girls but specifically black girls have enriching lives through providing them with all the tools to become the best versions of themselves. She is truly a treasure to our community."

Gwen's Girls was launched in 2002 to help empower girls and young women to have productive lives through holistic, gender-specific programs, education and experiences through afterschool, school and community-based programming throughout Greater Pittsburgh. Elliott has steered Gwen's Girls towards becoming a well-recognized forerunner in the integration of evidence-based clinical prevention and intervention policies and practices that enhance the child and social welfare system. In addition, she spearheaded the formation of the Black Girls Equity Alliance (BGEA), a collaboration of over 75 practitioners, researchers, system administrators, and other stakeholders committed to addressing systemic inequities in the juvenile justice, child welfare, education, and health care systems.

"I am truly honored and humbled to receive this award from the Steelers," said Dr. Elliott. "Supporting and advocating for others are values that were instilled in me by my mother and founder of Gwen's Girls, the late Commander Gwen Elliott. Helping to inspire change that leads to safe policies, practices and spaces for girls, families and communities to thrive is not only my personal mission, but the mission of Gwen's Girls. I appreciate this recognition from the Steelers organization, as well as the support and partnership that they provide to the community."