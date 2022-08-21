Heyward ranked No. 42 in NFL's Top 100

Aug 21, 2022 at 05:18 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is the first Steelers player to be named to the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022, presented by NFL Network, coming in ranked No. 42.

Heyward's ranking was revealed on Sunday when players 50-31 were announced.

Heyward is coming off a strong 2021 season where he was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press and first-team All-NFL by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Heyward had 10 sacks last season, the second time in his career he had double-digit sacks. Heyward is one of just 13 players in league history to have at least 10 sacks and nine passes defensed in a season.

Heyward is a never-say-die player, giving his heart and soul on every single play.

"If you watch our practices, you see him run around and do a lot of things that as a coach I don't have to do," said defensive line coach Karl Dunbar. "I think that is the stuff, the intangible things in the locker room, showing guys how to take care of their bodies when they are off the field.

"Cam is a guy that is really settled. He has a family. He knows how to play football and he loves football. The young guys see that."

Heyward's 10 sacks last season added to his career total of 68 sacks, ranking him in fifth place in team history.

"Cam Heyward, No. 97, he wrecks games," said Cincinnati Bengals Coach Zac Taylor, who the Steelers will face in the regular season opener on Sept. 11. "It's not often you say that about defensive tackles. They can move him around to so many different positions. He has such a knowledge of the defense, a knowledge of his matchups. He is always a guy you have to pay attention to and be dialed in on because he will wreck a game in a heartbeat."

Heyward was a Pro Bowl selection for the fourth straight year, and the fifth time overall, after being Mr. Consistency for the defense all season long.

