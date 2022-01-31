Harris, Johnson named to Pro Bowl

Jan 30, 2022 at 07:24 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Running back Najee Harris and receiver Diontae Johnson have both been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The two will replace Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon receiver Ja'Marr Chase and who are both now playing in the Super Bowl. The game will played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6 at noon PT.

Harris, who was voted the winner of the Joe Greene Great Performance Award as the Steelers Rookie of the year, finished the regular season with 1,667 yards from scrimmage, which includes 1,200 yards rushing and 467 yards receiving. Harris, who led all rookies in yards from scrimmage, was second in the NFL among rookies with 10 touchdowns, which includes seven rushing and three receiving.

PHOTOS: Joe Greene Great Performance Award 2021

Najee Harris won the Joe Greene Great Performance Award, presented to the team's top rookie

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, MO. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. The Vikings beat the Steelers 36-28. (Nathan Klok / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. The Vikings beat the Steelers 36-28. (Nathan Klok / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nathan Klok/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. The Chargers beat the Steelers 41-37. (Will Navarro / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Inglewood, CA. The Chargers beat the Steelers 41-37. (Will Navarro / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Will Navarro/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and the Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and the Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and the Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and the Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs for a touchdown during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs for a touchdown during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Johnson had his best season with 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. It was the first 1,000-yard season of his career. Johnson was the Steelers leading receiver and had three 100 yard games in 2021.

