Harris, Johnson named to Pro Bowl

Running back Najee Harris and receiver Diontae Johnson have both been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.
The two will replace Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon receiver Ja'Marr Chase and who are both now playing in the Super Bowl. The game will played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6 at noon PT.
Harris, who was voted the winner of the Joe Greene Great Performance Award as the Steelers Rookie of the year, finished the regular season with 1,667 yards from scrimmage, which includes 1,200 yards rushing and 467 yards receiving. Harris, who led all rookies in yards from scrimmage, was second in the NFL among rookies with 10 touchdowns, which includes seven rushing and three receiving.
Johnson had his best season with 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. It was the first 1,000-yard season of his career. Johnson was the Steelers leading receiver and had three 100 yard games in 2021.