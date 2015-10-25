Game Day Blog: Steelers on road vs. Chiefs

Fourth Quarter: Steelers 13, Chiefs 23
Scoring Play: Alex Smith 6-yard touchdown pass to Chris Conley
Scoring Summary: 8-84-5:04
Fourth Quarter: Steelers 13, Chiefs 16
Scoring Play: Chris Boswell 36-yard field goal
Scoring Summary: 7-54-3:56
Third Quarter: Steelers 10, Chiefs 16
Scoring Play: Landry Jones 19-yard touchdown pass to Martavis Bryant
Scoring Summary: 6-77-2:43
* Third Quarter:* Steelers 3, Chiefs 16
Scoring Play: Charcandrick West 1-yard touchdown run
Scoring Summary: 9-53-5:22
Update: CB Antwon Blake has been cleared to return to the game.
Update: CB Antwon Blake taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.
Second Quarter: Steelers 3, Chiefs 9
Scoring Play: Cairo Santos 27-yard field goal
Scoring Summary: 8-59-3:41
Second Quarter: Steelers 3, Chiefs 6
Scoring Play: Cairo Santos 22-yard field goal
Scoring Summary: 13-77-7:04
First Quarter: Steelers 3, Chiefs 3
Scoring Play: Chris Boswell 24-yard field goal
Scoring Summary: 14-61-7:48
First Quarter: Steelers 0, Chiefs 3
Scoring Play: Cairo Santos 30-yard field goal
Scoring Summary: 10-48-4:08
A behind the scenes look at pregame warmups and locker room prep before the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Quarterback Landry Jones will make his first NFL start today against the Kansas City Chiefs, as both Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Vick are inactive for today's game. Jones will be backed up by Tyler Murphy, who was activated from the team's practice squad on Saturday.
The Steelers will be without starting safety Will Allen, starting defensive end Stephon Tuitt and special teams ace Terence Garvin. The Steelers do get linebacker Ryan Shazier back today, as well as linebacker Jarvis Jones.
Steelers Inactives vs. Chiefs
QB - Mike Vick
QB - Ben Roethlisberger
S - Will Allen
LB - Terence Garvin
T - Byron Stingily
TE - Jesse James
DE - Stephon Tuitt