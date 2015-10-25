Game Day Blog: Steelers on road vs. Chiefs

Oct 25, 2015 at 05:00 AM

Fourth Quarter: Steelers 13, Chiefs 23
Scoring Play: Alex Smith 6-yard touchdown pass to Chris Conley
Scoring Summary: 8-84-5:04

Fourth Quarter: Steelers 13, Chiefs 16
Scoring Play: Chris Boswell 36-yard field goal
Scoring Summary: 7-54-3:56

 

** 

**

Third Quarter: Steelers 10, Chiefs 16
Scoring Play: Landry Jones 19-yard touchdown pass to Martavis Bryant
Scoring Summary: 6-77-2:43

* Third Quarter:* Steelers 3, Chiefs 16
Scoring Play: Charcandrick West 1-yard touchdown run
Scoring Summary: 9-53-5:22

Update: CB Antwon Blake has been cleared to return to the game.

Update: CB Antwon Blake taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Second Quarter: Steelers 3, Chiefs 9
Scoring Play: Cairo Santos 27-yard field goal
Scoring Summary: 8-59-3:41

Second Quarter: Steelers 3, Chiefs 6
Scoring Play: Cairo Santos 22-yard field goal
Scoring Summary: 13-77-7:04

First Quarter: Steelers 3, Chiefs 3
Scoring Play: Chris Boswell 24-yard field goal
Scoring Summary: 14-61-7:48

First Quarter: Steelers 0, Chiefs 3
Scoring Play: Cairo Santos 30-yard field goal
Scoring Summary: 10-48-4:08

PREGAME PHOTOS: Week 7 at Chiefs

A behind the scenes look at pregame warmups and locker room prep before the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

No Title
1 / 24
No Title
2 / 24
No Title
3 / 24
No Title
4 / 24
No Title
5 / 24
No Title
6 / 24
No Title
7 / 24
No Title
8 / 24
No Title
9 / 24
No Title
10 / 24
No Title
11 / 24
No Title
12 / 24
No Title
13 / 24
No Title
14 / 24
No Title
15 / 24
No Title
16 / 24
No Title
17 / 24
No Title
18 / 24
No Title
19 / 24
No Title
20 / 24
No Title
21 / 24
No Title
22 / 24
No Title
23 / 24
No Title
24 / 24
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Quarterback Landry Jones will make his first NFL start today against the Kansas City Chiefs, as both Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Vick are inactive for today's game. Jones will be backed up by Tyler Murphy, who was activated from the team's practice squad on Saturday. 

The Steelers will be without starting safety Will Allen, starting defensive end Stephon Tuitt and special teams ace Terence Garvin. The Steelers do get linebacker Ryan Shazier back today, as well as linebacker Jarvis Jones.

Steelers Inactives vs. Chiefs

QB - Mike Vick

QB - Ben Roethlisberger

S - Will Allen

LB - Terence Garvin

T - Byron Stingily

TE - Jesse James

DE - Stephon Tuitt

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Experience is the best teacher

Experience is the best teacher
news

Statement from Rooney on Butler's retirement

Steelers President Art Rooney II released a statement on the retirement of defensive coordinator Keith Butler
news

Statement from Tomlin on Butler's retirement

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin released a statement on the retirement of defensive coordinator Keith Butler
news

Butler announces retirement

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler announced his retirement on Saturday evening
Advertising