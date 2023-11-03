From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Titans

The key is consistency: The 11-play, 92-yard drive in 5:11 for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown with 4:02 left in regulation on Thursday night against Tennessee didn't surprise Kenny Pickett.

It's not the first time the Steelers have conjured up such late-game heroics.

And what was required at the time wasn't anything the players don't expect themselves to deliver in such situations, Pickett contended.

"We all have faith in each other," Pickett insisted after the Steelers survived the Titans, 20-16. "We have trust and we all care for one another. There's no one in (the locker room) that has any doubt when it comes down to those fourth quarters that we're gonna be able to put a drive together and go down there and score.

"Right now we're just searching for that consistency all game. We're one or two plays here and there where I felt like we would have more points on the board, we wouldn't have been sweating it out at the end. We just gotta continue to work at that."

The difference this time was the Steelers also put together a drive for a touchdown on the game's opening possession, the first time that had happened in 2023 and just the second touchdown the offense had scored in a first quarter this season.

"It was big," Pickett said of the 10-play, 78-yard drive in 4:49 for a 7-0 lead less than five minutes after the opening kickoff. "We did what we were searching to do all year with that opening drive, going down there and score. I thought the balance was great. I thought we had great balance all night, the run game working off the pass, vice versa, getting guys some really good situations on the outside, that helped open up the run.

"It was good having that balance."

The Steelers registered season-high totals by amassing 22 first downs, converting 50 percent of their third downs (6-for-12) and rushing for 166 yards against the Titans.

The 326 total net yards gained against Tennessee trailed only the 333 the Steelers had produced on Sept. 24 at Las Vegas.

Pickett said he felt no effects from the rib injury that had knocked him out of last Sunday's 20-10 loss to Jacksonville after completing 19 of 30 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee.

The Steelers scored two offensive touchdowns for the third time in eight games in a performance Pickett assessed as a step forward.

"Absolutely," he said. "It's a couple plays here and there. Once we hit those and continue that consistency that we're searching for, I think the point total will be up where we want it to be.

"There's always positives you have to take. The outside noise of everybody who just harps on the negatives, you can't get caught up in that. There's a lot of great things that we're doing and we're close. We're close to getting to where we want to get to.