From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Saints

Plenty of effort: The Steelers came off their bye week a team looking to get back on track and did just that with a 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints in front of an energetic crowd at Acrisure Stadium.

"At home in front of our fans, appreciative of the efforts of everyone," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "A lot of positive contributions in three phases. Obviously, things we can do better and things we need to work on. It's good to work on those things with the win. And so, we'll take those lessons and move forward and get ready for our next opportunity. We'll be right back here next week. We've just got to keep digging.

"Appreciative of the win, appreciative of the efforts. A lot of fun in the locker room. It's good to get the job done. We don't take it for granted. We appreciate it. We understand it's not anything mystical. It's good work. It's minimizing negativity, staying on schedule on offense, possessing the ball, running the ball, winning possession, downs on defense."

Tomlin admitted things weren't perfect, including in the kicking game where Matthew Wright missed two field goals, but overall it is something to build off.

"We left some points out there in the kicking game today," said Tomlin. "We'll get back to work with Matt Wright and company. Operationally, it could have been better in some of those things, but we're always going to fall short of perfection. It's good to win, though, in the process."

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett finished the day completing 18 of 30 passes for 199 yards. He also had eight rushes for 51 yards, including a one-yard touchdown run.

"First and foremost, we took care of the ball," said Tomlin. "As a young quarterback in competitive circumstances, that's a difficult thing to do. We don't discount his ability to do that. Take care of the ball, give yourself a chance to win, and make yourself a tough group to beat. So. it started there for us."

The Steelers were strong on the ground, something that eluded them in the first half of the season. As a group they rushed for 217 yards on 43 carries, including a 99-yard performance by Najee Harris on 20 carries to go along with Pickett's 51 yards.

"Quarterback mobility is a component of it," said Tomlin. "I thought Kenny did some good things with his legs. The runners ran hard, and we came off the ball as bigs up front. We ran off the ball, and so we'll just keep building."

Defensively the Steelers got a boost with the return of safety Damontae Kazee and linebacker T.J. Watt, who were both activated from the Reserve/Injured List this week.

And the timing couldn't have been better for Kazee's return, after safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was ruled out on Saturday because of his appendix. Tomlin said they didn't make any changes to the defensive game plan with Fitzpatrick out, it was more about how everyone was used.

"I thought all those guys did a nice job," said Tomlin. "We got multiple packages and so forth, and it was Kazee primarily but, you know Minkah is a versatile chess piece. It was a lot of people. (Tre) Norwood and others too."

Tomlin also sang the praises of linebacker Robert Spillane, who started with Myles Jack cautiously being held out because of a knee injury, even though he was dressed for the game.