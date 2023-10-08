From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Ravens

The ups and downs: The latest Kenny Pickett-to-George Pickens buzzer-beater slayed the Ravens and, perhaps, ignited a much-needed spark that can ignite the offense when the Steelers resume play following their upcoming bye.

"It pushes you that way," Pickett maintained after his 41-yard touchdown pass to Pickens with 1:17 left in regulation produced the Steelers' first lead of the afternoon on the way to a heart-stopping, 17-10 decision over Baltimore on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. "Obviously, there's ups and downs in a season. There's ups and downs in games but we found a way to win down the stretch and I think that's all that matters. It's nowhere near as good as it needs to be, speaking from an offensive standpoint.

"We understand that, all the players do, all the coaches do. We're working tirelessly at it to get better and put more points on the board. But at the end of the day we went down there and we won at the end of the game and got the 'W.'"

The Steelers were less than two minutes removed from their second consecutive game without an offensive touchdown and potentially their second consecutive loss when opportunity knocked and Pickett and Pickens answered.

"They went 'zero' (coverage)," Pickett said. "We were preparing all week in those kinds of bigger moments that they were gonna go 'zero.' Got the protection right, gave George his route and he went up there and won.

"Big-time player making big-time plays in those moments and that's what we got in No. 14."

The two had hooked up on a 14-yard scoring strike with 46 second left that ultimately beat the Raiders, 13-10, last Dec. 24 at Acrisure.

Pickett had also found Najee Harris for what turned out to be a game-winning, 10-yard touchdown pass in a 16-13 decision over the Ravens last Jan. 1 in Baltimore.

The resumption of hostilities played out as advertised, as it often has between the two bitter rivals.

Sunday's grudge match was the 25th in the last 31 meetings to be decided by one score (eight points or fewer).

"'Coach' (head coach Mike Tomlin) showed us kind of a tape earlier in the week of how close the games always are against the Ravens," Pickett said. "That's just how it goes in the AFC North (Division). All the teams are so competitive, great defenses, great offenses going at it every week.

"We were saying it's gonna be like a marathon-type game, it's gonna come down to the end. If everyone's doing their job, we'll have a chance to win at the end. That's exactly what happened."

The Steelers persevered and had their chance at the end despite the Ravens holding a 244-88 advantage in total net yards at halftime.

The Steelers also had to settle for a field goal that cut the Baltimore lead to 10-8 with 7:10 left in the fourth quarter after they had failed to punch the ball into the end zone on a series that included a first-and-goal from the Ravens' 5-yard line.

"We stayed together, and I was preaching that all week," Pickett said. "You get to this level, there's so many outside factors that try to get into a team and try to pull a team apart, whether it's media related, fan related, whatever it may be.

"You have to stay together in football. It's the ultimate team game, offense, defense, special teams, 11 guys on the field working together, pushing each other and playing their hearts out to go win the game, and that's what we did.