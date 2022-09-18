From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Patriots

It's on us: Linebacker Alex Highsmith, who had three sacks against the Bengals, didn't have the same output against the Patriots as the defense was held without a sack.

Coach Mike Tomlin said the Patriots offense has the ability to minimize those type of plays, but Highsmith said the defense still should have done more.

"It's on us. We've just got to be better. I've got to be better," said Highsmith. "We know that going into the next game. We've just got to be better. We've got to have more of an attack mindset and getting off blocks better.

"Like I said, we've got to be better. I know the type of front we can be. I think it's just on us as a whole, just to be able to get there."

The defense was without linebacker T.J. Watt, who is on the Reserve/Injured List, and used multiple players to try and compensate for his absence.