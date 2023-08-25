From the Press Room: Steelers at Falcons

Finishing the preseason strong: The Steelers closed out the preseason with a 24-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons, finishing with a 3-0 record and turning in strong performances in all phases.

"I'm appreciative of the effort, not only tonight but through this whole process of development," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "Can't say enough about the group, the energy they bring daily. Hopefully it's a catalyst for us as we transition out of preseason ball to regular season ball.

"Appreciate the efforts tonight. We saw some of the things we wanted to see from the units and had an opportunity to highlight some guys. Still have some growth ahead of us. Penalty on the opening kickoff, starting on a long field, I appreciate the offense going down and scoring. That usually doesn't happen. Things of that nature.

"You can't get enough of these opportunities in stadium. You work your tail off to simulate it in a practice setting. It is what it is. We'll comb through it in an effort to get better. Then we'll transition our attention to the next component of this process, reducing our roster and getting ready for the opener."

The game was the final opportunity for players to get game ready for the opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10, and Tomlin didn't hesitate playing the starters, who turned out strong performances.

"I don't really need validation," said Tomlin when asked if the performance validated him playing them. "I think it's difficult to box without sparring. Preseason is an opportunity for us to spar and sharpen our swords for the battle."

The first-team offense once again shined, getting the ball in the end zone on both of their possessions.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett completed four of four passes for 86 yards, including two beautiful passes in the opening drive, en route to a 92-yard touchdown drive to start the game. Pickett hit receiver Diontae Johnson on third down for 33 yards and threw sideline pass that was right on the money to receiver George Pickens for 35 yards. Running back Najee Harris capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown, while running back Jaylen Warren got the Steelers on the board on their second drive with an eight-yard touchdown run. Keeping it on the ground, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. added a five-yard touchdown run after the starters were pulled.

It capped a strong preseason for Pickett, who heads into his first full season a starter.

"I think the growth is associated with being him, not necessarily the surface level things associated with the position, but the leadership things, the communication, bringing people together," said Tomlin. "When you have a higher level of comfort in terms of what it is you're doing then those things probably happen more. That is significant. It's not play related, but it is. He is the catalyst for that unit. He controls the pace and the tenor of that unit. I think if he is comfortable, that unit has an opportunity to be comfortable and that is the most significant difference."

The defense didn't give the Falcons anything to work with early on, with linebacker T.J. Watt busting free for a seven-yard sack on Atlanta's first possession.