Free agency negotiating period begins

Mar 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

NFL free agency begins on Wednesday, March 13, at 4 p.m. (ET), but teams can get an early jump on it.

Beginning today, March 11 at 12 noon, teams are able to begin contacting the agents of players slated to become unrestricted free agents and enter into contract negotiations during the period that ends at the start of free agency.

There are some rules that come with it, though. No contracts can be executed with a new club until the start of free agency on Wednesday, March 13, at 4 p.m.

In addition, players set to become unrestricted free agents are not permitted to visit a team, other than the one they are currently with, at their facility or meet anywhere.

Advertising