Five Fast Facts: Keanu Neal

Jun 23, 2023 at 07:30 AM

Learn more about Steelers eighth-year safety Keanu Neal in this edition of Five Fast Facts.

1. Neal signed a two-year contract this offseason. He has played in 80 career games, starting 61.

2. He spent the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in all 17 games, with eight starts. He finished the season with 61 tackles, 40 of them solo stops, two tackles for a loss, four passes defensed, one interception and half a sack.

3. He was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the 17th overall pick. He spent his first five seasons with the Falcons, where he played in 49 games, starting all of them.

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Keanu Neal

Steelers signed S Keanu Neal on a two-year contract

4. Was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2017 when he recorded 105 tackles, 72 solo, while starting 14 games. He started all 16 games in 2017, finishing with a career high 113 tackles, 81 solo, and an interception, while earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

5. Neal is named after actor Keanu Reeves, and not because he is a fan of him. It was his brother, former NFL safety Clinton Hart, who suggested the name as they were searching for one that began with the letter 'K.'

"My brother is a huge fan of Keanu Reeves, so he was like 'Keanu,'" Neal previously shared. "(My mother) loved it and it stuck."

