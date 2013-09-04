Fans Encouraged to Arrive Early for Sunday's Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced this week's prizes and giveaways for their game day promotion, 1st-IN-GOAL, which is sponsored by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The promotion, in its third year, continues to reward more fans with prizes who enter Heinz Field early on game days. All 25,000 scratch cards will reveal a prize.
The 1st-IN-GOAL promotion, which began at the beginning of the 2011 regular season, will continue throughout the 2013 season. Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. and gates will open at 11 a.m.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a chance to win many great prizes, including the opportunity to be on the field during pre-game warm-ups and to participate in the pre-game Terrible Towel Twirl just prior to kickoff.
The first 25,000 fans who enter the stadium will be given scratch-off cards, which will be distributed at all gates as well as suite and club entrances. The following is a list of this week's prizes and partners:
- Steelers gift cards (Steelers Sideline stores)
- Pre-game field passes for participation in the Terrible Towel Twirl
- Free in-stadium fountain drink (Pepsi)
- Free in-stadium pizza (Augustine's)
- Free in-stadium Super Hot Dog (Silverstar Meats)
- Concert Tickets (Stage AE)
- Medium Premium Roast Coffee (McDonald's)
- Big Mac (McDonald's)
- Medium fries (McDonald's)
- Free Appetizer (Andora)
- Replica jersey (Nike)
- PG Store offer
- Official 9Forty League Cap (New Era)
- Free Sabra product
- Overnight stays (Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and Spa)
- Pepsi fountain drink (GetGo)
- Free haircut (Sport Clips)
- Admission to the Pro Football of Fame
- Free Helluva Good Dip product
- Free Dole Squishems product