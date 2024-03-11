Early negotiating period has begun

NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. (ET), but beginning today, March 11, at 12 noon (ET), teams are able to begin contacting the agents of players slated to become unrestricted free agents and enter into contract negotiations up until the start of free agency.

There are some rules that come with it, though. No contracts can be executed with a new club until the start of free agency on Wednesday, March 13, at 4 p.m.

In addition, players set to become unrestricted free agents are not permitted to visit a team, other than the one they are currently with, at their facility or meet anywhere.

The Steelers have 13 players who are set to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday, if they are not signed ahead of the official start of the new league year.