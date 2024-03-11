 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Early negotiating period has begun

Mar 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. (ET), but beginning today, March 11, at 12 noon (ET), teams are able to begin contacting the agents of players slated to become unrestricted free agents and enter into contract negotiations up until the start of free agency.

There are some rules that come with it, though. No contracts can be executed with a new club until the start of free agency on Wednesday, March 13, at 4 p.m.

In addition, players set to become unrestricted free agents are not permitted to visit a team, other than the one they are currently with, at their facility or meet anywhere.

The Steelers have 13 players who are set to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday, if they are not signed ahead of the official start of the new league year.

Pending unrestricted free agents (13):
Montravius Adams
Kwon Alexander
Miles Boykin
Markus Golden
Miles Killebrew
Blake Martinez
James Pierre
Elijah Riley
Mason Rudolph
Chandon Sullivan
Mykal Walker
Levi Wallace
Armon Watts

Related Content

news

Free agency: How Markus Golden fits with Steelers

Veteran outside linebacker provides valuable depth
Advertising